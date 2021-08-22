Buena Vista Social Club Unveils Previously Unseen Performance of “El Cuarto De Tula”

Home News Aaron Grech August 22nd, 2021 - 7:30 PM

The Buena Vista Social Club has unearthed a new performance of “El Cuatro De Tula,” which will be featured on the band’s upcoming reissue, Buena Vista Social Club 25th Anniversary Editions out on September 17. This session was recorded in 1996 by Susan Titelman.

“El Cuarto De Tula” highlight’s the band traditional Cuban influences as infectious Caribbean rhythms, heartfelt trumpets and jangly acoustic guitars lead the instrumental. The band’s vocalists also sing in unison, drawing the listeners in with their chants and recurring lyrics. To top the track off is a blistering acoustic guitar and trumpet solo, which showoff the ensemble’s excellent musicianship/

The 25th anniversary reissue of Buena Vista Social Club’s massively successful debut hosts numerous unearthed songs, including the tracks “La Pluma” and “Vicenta” which were released earlier this year. This iconic record is one of the best-selling Latin albums of all time, with over 12 million units sold since its 1996 release. The ensemble disbanded in 2015 following the release of Lost and Found, but the Buena Vista Social Club’s influence lives on through its large international fanbase.

“Buena Vista Social Club has probably been the most important album of Cuban music in the late 20th century, and definitely the one that reopened the doors of international recognition for ‘Son Cubano.’ Twenty-five years later I can still feel the positive vibes of the studio and, of course, the pleasure of having contributed to some extent to the album that rescued the music of my country and many of its great interpreters from the shadows,” the band’s director Juan de Marcos González stated in a press release.

