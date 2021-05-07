The Joy Formidable Announces New Album Into The Blue for August 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Back To Nothing”

Home News Kaido Strange May 7th, 2021 - 11:20 AM

Welsh indie band The Joy Formidable have announced the release of their new album Into The Blue for August 2021. The album will be released on Enci Records in North America, Full Time Hobby in Europe, and Soundly Distro for the rest of the world. Along with this announcement, the band has released their second single from the album entitled “Back to Nothing” and is now available to stream.

At first impressions, the music is very melodic, it flows just like a river. The chorus is a perfect earworm. Upon listening to the lyrics, it’s clear that there was some trouble in the past, “I won’t go back to nothing,” Ritzy Bryan sings, and the whole song encapsulates that mood. Even the instrumentals are going through a journey that only moves forward.

“Back To Nothing” takes a stance on self-compassion, realizing your worth & your boundaries and deciding not to give your love to an undeserving other,” Bryan stated about the new single.

The band’s previous single was “Into The Blue” and their last album AAARTH was released in 2018.

Tracklisting for Into The Blue.

Into The Blue Chimes Sevier Interval Farrago Gotta Feed My Dog Somewhere New Bring It To The Front Back To Nothing Only Once Left Too Soon

Photo credit Raymond Flotat.