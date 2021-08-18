Royal Blood Give Metallica’s “Sad But True” a Fuzzed-Out Cover

Home News Alison Alber August 18th, 2021 - 12:21 PM

Royal Blood are the newest addition to the growing list of the The Metallica Blacklist album releases. The album itself is still not out yet, but fans won’t have to wait for too much longer, the release date, September 10th, is getting closer and closer. Royal Blood took on “Sad But True” from Metallica’s groundbreaking self-titled album.

The album is a massive 53-tracks long, which means different artists can take their shot at one song on the album. The proceeds of the album will go to different charities picked by Metallica. The charity album is only one way the band celebrates the 30th anniversary of their famous Black Album. The band will also release, on the same day, their 30th anniversary ebox set of the album.

“Sad But True” was also covered by St. Vincent who gave the song a more industrial feel, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit took the song down a country-rock road and Sam Fender gave a soul full live performance of the single. All in all each separate cover couldn’t sound anymore different from each other. Each artist mastered the assignment in their own way.

Now, comparing all these previously shared versions of “Sad But True” with each other and the original, Royal Blood might have stayed a little closer to the initial release. The guitars are shredding and the drums are still hard and fast iN the right places. The guitar soloin the middle of the song is also pretty metal.

Most recently, power-pop and kings of cover Weezer shared their version of “Enter Sandman.” The band also stuck surprisingly close to the original, with the expectation of a brief guitar solo taken from the band iconic song “Buddy Holly.” Indie rock icon Phoebe Bridgers also shared her cover just last week. She took on “Nothing Else Matters” and gave the song a unique baroque-like make over.

Royal Blood released their newest album Typhoon earlier this year, in April.

Photo credit: Brett Padelford