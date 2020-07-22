Stone Temple Pilots to Perform Breakthrough Debut Album Core in Full on Live Stream

Home News Ariel King July 22nd, 2020 - 8:19 PM

Stone Temple Pilots will be performing their debut album Core in full via live stream on July 31 at 8 p.m. EST. Available through Nugs.tv for 48 hours, the live stream will cost $9.99.

Audio from two shows, Hampton Beach Ballroom in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire on August 3, 2011 and 02 Forum Kentish Town in London on June 13, 2019 will be included in the livestream. Stone Temple Pilots’ late singer, Scott Weiland, performed the show in 2011, while Jeff Gutt sang in for the 2019 performance.

Core was released in 1992, and won Stone Temple Pilots a Grammy. Including the tracks “Plush,” “Creep” and “Wicked Garden,” helped launch the band to fame during the height of the ‘90s alt-rock scene. The album is regarded as one of the best grunge albums created, and a 2017 reissue included album demos and live performances from various shows, including MTV: Unplugged.

Stone Temple Pilots hailed from San Diego and began their careers in grunge, with later album influences including psychedelic rock, bossa nova and classic rock. The band signed with Atlantic Records in 1992, prior to the release of Core, when record companies were searching to sign grunge bands following the popularity of Nirvana’s Nevermind, which launched the ‘90s alt-rock scene to the top of music charts.

The band released the acoustic album Perdida last February, which had been the first album to feature Gutt. A tour planned to promote the album was cancelled following Gutt’s need for surgery due to a herniated disc. In 2019, Stone Temple Pilots released a deluxe edition of their 1994 sophomore album, Purple. Weiland, the band’s original singer, passed away from cardiac arrest in 2015 while on tour two years after leaving Stone Temple Pilots. Chester Bennington, the late singer of Linkin Park, briefly performed as the lead singer for Stone Temple Pilots prior to Gutt.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz