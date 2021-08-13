Tony Bennett Has Retired From Performing

Home News Dylan Clark August 13th, 2021 - 6:24 PM

A little over a week since legendary traditional pop singer Tony Bennett performed his last NYC shows with Lady Gaga at the New York City Radio Hall, it’s been announced that he has retired from live performances. The announcement came from Bennett’s son and manager Danny Bennett.

“There won’t be any additional concerts,” Danny Bennett said to Variety. “This was a hard decision for us to make, as he is a capable performer. This is, however, doctors’ orders.”

Danny Bennett touched on the fact that his father is still able to perform at a quality level, but it isn’t advisable for him to continue traveling for performances. “His continued health is the most important part of this,” he said. “It’s not the singing aspect but, rather, the traveling.”

Back in February, Tony Bennett, 95, announced that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s back in 2016. He reportedly decided to make the announcement to help reduce the stigma around the disease.

Tony Bennett also announced an upcoming collaborative album with Lady Gaga, a sequel to 2014’s Cheek To Cheek. The album, titled Love For Sale, will be a Cole Porter covers album featuring “a mix of swing, orchestral arrangements, Jazz elements and a good dose of big band.” It is set for an October 1 release date, and the first single from the album “I Get A Kick Out Of You” is available for listening now.