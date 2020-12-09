Cherry Glazerr Shares Electronic-Influenced New Song “Rabbit Hole”

Home News Aaron Grech December 9th, 2020 - 2:37 PM

Rock outfit Cherry Glazerr have released a new single called “Rabbit Hole,” which utilizes a sample from The Moderations’ “All Because Of You.” This is the band’s first new single since their 2019 collaboration with Portugal. The Man called “Call Me.”

“Rabbit Hole” is a noticeable departure from the group, which is known for its more indie rock oriented sound backed by guitars. This song takes a more electronic pop feel, with Bbeezy synths that complement Clementine Creevy’s voice, which gently floats over this dance inspired instrumental.

“‘Rabbit Hole’ is about clawing back my identity,” Creevy stated in a press release. “I often find myself acting a certain way to get someone else’s approval. Then it’s hard for me to find myself again. I have to climb my way out of that conformity and embrace myself, even if that means not everyone is going to like me. Easier said than done! But it’s what I was meditating on with this song. ‘Tried too hard not to be distasteful but it led me down a rabbit hole’ That line sums it up.”

Creevy made allegations of sexual misconduct against Cherry Glazerr’s former bassist Sean Redman, who was also a part of the Los Angeles post-punk outfit The Buttertones. Following these allegations, The Buttertones were dropped from their label Innovative Leisure. Redman also faced allegations from another woman on social media.

Cherry Glazerr’s last studio album Stuffed & Ready came out in 2019. This album built upon the beach punk and lo-fi grunge with an added intensity to their lyrics.