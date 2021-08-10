Nashville Venues Team Up To Require Vaccinations

Home News Alison Alber August 10th, 2021 - 7:12 PM

Eleven Nashville venues join forces in requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test in order to grant entry. The popular venue The 5 Spot first announced their new policy and was later joined by ten more venues. Another club, 3rd & Lindsey, announced that they would follow the performing artist request, meaning they would enforce the artist’s COVID policy.

According to Yahoo, the eleven clubs who are updating their policy in order to keep the spread of the new delta variant under control are “the 5 Spot, the Basement, the Basement East, Exit/In, The End, the East Room, Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge in Madison, City Winery Nashville, and the three venues that make up the Cannery complex: the Cannery Ballroom, Mercy Lounge and the High Watt.”

Most venues will also require their staff to wear a mask throughout their shift.

The venues also released an official press release.

Chris Cobb, the owner of Exit/In, says about the new policy, “Nashville’s creative working class is our city’s greatest strength. We will continue to collaborate to protect and nurture live music.” He continues, “Thank you to all the fans, bands, and venue staff for respecting each venue’s policy decisions.”

In other Tennessee-related news, the music and arts festival Bonnaroo announced today that they would also require proof of vaccination in order for people to enter the festival grounds. For everyone without vaccination, the festival will require a negative test that is not older than 72 hours. They will also provide rapid testing on site.

More and more festivals and bands/artists are announcing that they require proof of vaccination. The city of New York recently introduced its new policy as well, and this requires every person who wants to attend an indoor activity to show proof. This will also include indoor dining and going to the gym.