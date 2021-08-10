Cold War Kids Take Influence from Bowie on New Song “Wasted All Night”

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 10th, 2021 - 9:43 PM

Cold War Kids have released a new song called “Wasted All Night” that is on the album New Age Norms 3 which is a part of a trilogy set. New Age Norms 3 will be out September 24.

Frontman Nathan Willett shares his thoughts on “Wasted All Night”: The tune romanticizes a night out “where people can overcome their timidity, embrace strangers and revel in the joy of life. We are still those mammals that are primitive, that want very basic things: to be accepted to live purely in the moment and express ourselves.”

This song was made while finding influence from David Bowie. Bowie has touched many artists lives and since he does this many take that inspiration and turn it into something greater.

On the September 21st Cold War Kids will be playing with King Leon at the Forum and tickets are in the process of being sold. While on the 25th of the same month they will play at the Ohana Festival in Doheny State Beach that first weekend. Plus tickets for this event are being sold too.

Photo credit: Brett Padelford