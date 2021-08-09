Webster Hall in New York City Forced to Cancel and Evacuate Saturday Night Concert After Stage Rail Broke

Home News Alison Alber August 9th, 2021 - 8:28 PM

Famous New York City venue Webster Hall had to evacuate fans on Saturday, August 7th, after the stage rail broke. The incident happened shortly after DJ and producer Guppi hit the stage. Guppi is part of the support for the main act, Marauda. The electronic artist was not able to play his set. His other electronica support act, Calcium, was also not able to perform that night.

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Guppi tweeted after the incident,” Hey Webster Hall just shut down within the first 15 mins of my set. Yes I broke the rail. It’s broken.” And Marauda only tweeted: “what the fuck….”

The stage rail is the rail between the stage and fans, keeping the fans and performers safe. Today, August 9th, the venue released an official statement in regards to the incident, saying that they canceled the performances for that evening out of precaution and that no one was injured, according to Brooklyn Vegan.

The venue further said in their statement that the two acts, Calcium and Marauda, will perform on August 14th, and audience members should hold on to their tickets. Refunds are available upon request. You can read their complete statement below.

In other news, the mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio, recently announced that starting in mid-September, the city will require proof of vaccination by everyone who wants to attend indoor activities, like indoor dining, going to the gym, and attending concerts. This rule comes after the surge of the COVID-19 delta variant infections are on the rise in the country. Just in May, the state of New York announced that venues could open at a 100% capacity for full-vaccinated people.