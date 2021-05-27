NYC Venues Can Now Open at Full Capacity to Vaccinated People

Home News Roy Lott May 27th, 2021 - 8:56 PM

As the world is slowly starting to reopen, live shows are making their much-anticipated return. While some states have venues at limited capacity, New York is getting ready to have its venues at full capacity. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced at a press conference that venues can be open at full capacity to vaccinated people. He states”All venues have the option of going to 100% capacity for fully-vaccinated people. Some venues, and we authorized, you can be 50% vaccinated, 50 unvaccinated, but that limits the capacity of the venue.”

He continues to say ‘The sections that are fully vaccinated means people can sit right next to each other, which also, by the away, are a more enjoyable way to participate in the event. You go with your buddies, your family, to see a ball game, you want to sit next to your family, that happens in a vaccinated section. The unvaccinated section has a seat or two empty in between people, so it limits the capacity of the venue. We’ve authorized 50/50. But the venue can choose to go to 100% vaccinated.”

New York’s iconic venue Madison Square Garden recently held 15,000 people for the New York Knicks basketball game this past Sunday, making it the largest attended indoor event since the pandemic. Other venues Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre announced some shows in June that will have a full capacity audience as well.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat