Underoath Announces Full Album Live Stream Series Underoath: Observatory Playing Albums Including They’re Only Chasing Safety and Define the Great Line in Full

Prominent hard rock outfit Underoath have announced that they will be holding three live stream performances each week, beginning on July 17 titled Underoath: Observatory. The band will be performing three of their albums in their entirety during each of the live stream performances. The albums that will be played include Lost In The Sound of Separation, Define the Great Line and They’re Only Chasing Safety. Tickets for each live stream will be available here and each show will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

“We’ve always been a live band so this is a big deal for us,” the band stated in a press release. “We’ve never attempted something of this scope so tackling it has been a big undertaking, but also exciting. It’s a different arena for sure, but I think this will be something that changes how we approach our live shows from here on out. We can’t wait to see what happens….We’ll do it live.”

These records were each released from 2004 to 2008 and followed each other during their releases. Lost In The Sound of Separation will be performed first on July 17, and was acclaimed upon its release in 2008 for its dark and heavy tone, even garnering the group a Grammy nomination for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package.

Define the Great Line was released in 2006, charting at number 2 in the Billboard 200 while blending in elements of grindcore with late 2000s emo. This project will be performed in full the following week on July 24.

Their final performance on July 31 will see the band play their breakout 2004 release They’re Only Chasing Safety. This album is largely considered to be a fan favorite and has been described as a metalcore outing.

While Underoath identified as Christian during their early years, the band turned back on those roots in 2018, stating that Christianity has no place in music. Their most recent album Erase Me came out that same year.

Underoath: Observatory live stream dates

7/17 Lost In The Sound of Separation

7/24 Define the Great Line

7/31 They’re Only Chasing Safety