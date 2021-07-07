Laura Stevenson Examines Unrequited Love on New Song “Don’t Think About Me”

Home News Krista Marple July 7th, 2021 - 9:10 PM

Indie-rock singer Laura Stevenson has recently shared her brand new track “Don’t Think About Me.” The song will be the second single to be featured on her forthcoming self-titled album, which is scheduled to be released next month.

“Don’t Think About Me” starts off as slower-paced indie track that quickly turns it up on a notch. The track illuminates Stevenson’s soft vocals while easy-going instrumental carries on behind her. The lyrics read, “For a minute, I watch the scenery unfold/ I think of you/ For a minute, I watch the clock and when it stops I think of you/ I think of you.” Throughout the song, Stevenson focuses her attention on disconnected love and the idea that love can diminish.

Stevenson’s self-titled album will drop on August 6 via Don Giovanni Records. Along with “Don’t Think About Me,” the album will also featured her other recently shared track “State.” The album is said to feature longtime collaborator and bandmate Jeff Rosenstock on guitar.

“The album was written as a sort of purge and a prayer. It was a very intense experience to re-live all the events of the previous year, while tracking these songs, with my daughter growing inside me, reliving all of that fear and pain and just wanting to protect her from the world that much more. It made me very raw,” said Stevenson in a press release.

Stevenson’s upcoming 10-track album comes a little over two years after her most recent album, The Big Freeze, which was released in March of 2019. The album was considered to be a career milestone for the artist as it was featured by NPR under The Best Tiny Desk Concerts of 2020 category.

Laura Stevenson Track List:

1. State

2. Don’t Think About Me

3. Moving Cars

4. Continental Divide

5. Wretch

6. Sky Blue, Bad News

7. Mary

8. Sandstorm

9. After Those Who Mean It

10. Children’s National Transfer