Halsey Announces New Theatrical Film Set to Her Album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Just last week, Halsey dropped the official cover art for her upcoming album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. Today, the singer shared the first trailer to the accompanying film to the album. The movie will be about an hour long and will be shown at selected theaters around the country.

The movie was written by Halsey and directed by Colin Tiley, the director of Halsey’s music videos to “Without Me” and “You Should Be Sad.” Halsey’s album is produced by Nine Inch Nail’s award-winning producer duo, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. In an Instagram post, the pop singer announced that the concept album is about postpartum bodies and the experience of pregnancy and childbirth. These themes are also reflected in the cover art. Tickets for the movie will go on sale on August 3rd and will exclusively be shown at IMAX theaters. Concrete dates and cities have yet to be announced.

Check out the trailer of If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power below:

Like the cover art to the album, the film is set in baroque-like times. Halsey is seen as a queen that struggles with the social settings she finds herself in. In a fever-dream-like trailer, Halsey experiences betrayal, witchcraft, loss and childbirth. The trailer also features a haunting song of the album that gives the already dark trailer even more darkness.