Cradle of Filth Delay Live Stream Concert To February 2021 Due To COVID-19

Cradle of Filth, a British extreme metal band, were intended to have a live stream concert but because a lot of the band members live out of the country, they would have to quarantine for a while in order to make it and they decided that isn’t a feasible option. So as a result the concert is being delayed until February 20, 2021.

The concert in question was originally going to be performed on October 30, 2020 and was going to be held at the Saint Mary’s Church in Colchester. The band members which include founder and lead singer, Dani Filth, drummer Marthus Škaroupka, bassist Daniel Firth and guitarists Ashok Šmerda and Richard Shaw wanted to hold a special exclusive live streaming event. They are currently working on an album as well which will be released later this year.

But despite this the coronavirus has delayed the bands plans to hold the exclusive live stream. The band did state however they also plan to move the location of the show though they did not disclose the location.

In a recent comment by the band they stated, “Hi everyone, due to the ongoing covid crisis and the uncertainty of travel, we unfortunately need to move the date of our livestream event. With band members residing outside of and throughout the UK there was a real chance of quarantine or travel issues. The new show date is February 20, all tickets remain valid and everyone who bought one is automatically entered in to win a custom Cradle Of Filth Midian Guitar worth over $2,000. Sorry for any inconvenience the show will be an epic event not to be missed.”

Cryptoriana – The Seductiveness Of Decay and Hammer of the Witches include some of Cradle Of Filth’s releases.