Mr. Bungle Could Be Teasing Something Related to Disco Volante in Mysterious Instagram Video

Home News Roy Lott July 22nd, 2021 - 4:49 PM

Mr. Bungle appears to be up to something. The band had released a cryptic animated video via Instagram that features lyrics from the track “Merry Go Bye Bye” off of their 1995 sophomore release, Disco Volante. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. Bungle (@mrbungleofficial)

This also comes ahead of their upcoming showS in Chicago on September 17 and their recently announced late-night show as part of Riot Fest two days after. The surprise post follows the band’s release of their live video of “Eracist” as well as their cover of “Loss Control,” originally performed by Van Halen. Both performances were a part of their Halloween live stream that took place last year, which they then released as a live album called The Night They Came Home. Fans were also able to purchase the full performance via VHS Cassette, Blu-Ray and DVD.

Disco Volante was described as avant-garde and experimental album for the band, featuring middle eastern techno, disco and synthesizers throughout. With their last album of new material being 1999’s California, the group reunited alongside guitarist Scott Ian of Anthrax and drummer Dave Lombardo from Suicidal Tendencies and Slayer for a tour to perform their high fidelity ranked album The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo in its entirety.