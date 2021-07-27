Rivers of Nihil Announces New Album The Work for September 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Clean”

Home News Alison Alber July 27th, 2021 - 4:53 PM

Progressive-metal band Rivers of Nihil have announced their upcoming album The Work is going to be released on September 24th via Metal Blade Records. Along with the album announcement the band shared a first taste of the record with their song “Clean.”

The band’s last record Where Owls Know My Name was released in 2018, and like the upcoming album it featured a wide range of instruments that are non-traditional in metal. The album received a raving review, calling it better than the beginning of the band and a new beginning for them, especially because of the use if different instruments and elements.

The metal band will be supporting The Black Dahlia Murder during their upcoming fall tour this year, along with Undeath, Carnifex and After the Burial. You can check out the tour dates below.

The band shared their new song on their official website via SoundCloud.

The innovative song continues Rivers of Nihil’s triumphal mixing of multiple none traditional elements. The song is over six minutes long, so there is enough space for the band to explore and add to. While the vocals are still classic death metal screams, the song also features futuristic synthesizers. The fast guitar solo around the mid of the song reminds one of the traditional heavy metal songs. The song shows that it is possible to progress and add new elements without sacrificing complex and hard hitting sounds that are so appreciated by the metal community.

The Work track-listing

1. The Tower (Theme from “The Work”)

2. Dreaming Black Clockwork

3. Wait

4. Focus

5. Clean

6. The Void from Which No Sound Escapes

7. MORE?

8. Tower 2

9. Episode

10. Maybe One Day

11. Terrestria IV: Work

Rivers of Nihil Tour Dates:

Sept. 3 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

Sept. 4 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Sept. 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

Sept. 7 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection

Sept. 8 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

Sept. 9 – Sauget, IL @ Pop’s

Sept. 10 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater

Sept. 11 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall *SOLD OUT!

Sept. 12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

Sept. 14 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon *SOLD OUT!

Sept. 15 – Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom *SOLD OUT!

Sept. 17 – Berkley, CA @ UC Theater

Sept. 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *SOLD OUT!

Sept. 19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Sept. 21 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Sept. 22 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

Sept. 24 – Dallas, TX @ GMBG

Sept. 25 – Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live *SOLD OUT!

Sept. 26 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

Sept. 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

Sept. 29 – Greensboro, NC @ Arizona Pete’s

Sept. 30 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

Oct. 1 – Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs

Oct. 2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater

Oct. 3 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Oct. 5 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

Oct. 6 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Hall

Oct. 7 – Montreal, QC @ Club Soda

Oct. 8 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

Oct. 9 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Oct. 10 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza