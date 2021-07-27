Primal Scream Announce New Album Live At Levitation for November 2021 Release

Home News Krista Marple July 27th, 2021 - 7:36 PM

Scotland-based psychedelic rock band Primal Scream have announced the release of a new live album, which will serve as the third installment to Live At Levitation series created by The Reverberation Appreciation Society. The forthcoming album stems from a performance Primal Scream played at a festival in 2015.

Primal Scream – Live At Levitation is currently set to be released on November 19 via The Reverberation Appreciation Society. The album will be available on both vinyl and digital streaming services. The vinyl version of Primal Scream – Live At Levitation will be available in six different buying options through various sellers. Places to purchase the vinyl are limited to the Levitation website, select stores in the USA/CAN and UK/EU and more.

Primal Scream’s performance at the festival was electric and thrilling. The performance is a great basis for a live album in every aspect. The instrumental was prominent while not taking away from the clean vocals.

While Primal Scream’s Levitation Festival 2015 performance is a huge part of the upcoming LP, it’s not the only material featured on it. A variety of tracks from the band’s catalog will be featured, including songs from records such as Screamdelica, Give Out But Don’t Give Up, XTRMNTR and more.

The psychedelic rock band recently lost their former vocalist, Denise Johnson, just last year. Johnson passed away in July of 2020 at the age of 56. She was widely known for her vocals, both lead vocals and backing vocals. More specifically, her work on the 1991 Screamdelica album was highly noted by fans and critics.

Photo credit: Marv Watson