RIP: Manchester Singer and Former Primal Scream Vocalist Denise Johnson Dead at 56

Home News Adam Benavides July 27th, 2020 - 9:15 PM

Denise Johnson, the iconic British singer from the Manchester area has passed away. She was 56.

Johnson was largely known for her powerful vocals and collaborations with various artists. Perhaps most notable were her efforts on backing vocals and as co-lead vocalist for Primal Scream’s seminal 1991 release, Screamdelica, which was released to widespread critical acclaim and commercial success.

The singer’s untimely death prompted a slew of reactions from across the British music world and beyond including Simone Marie of Primal Scream, the Stone Roses’ and a statement from the band New Order.

Very sad news 💜 love and prayers to Denise’s family and loved ones. Rest in Power Denise Johnson x pic.twitter.com/qsAKN6yqL1 — simone marie (@simonemarie4) July 27, 2020

RIP LOVELY DENISE JOHNSON X — Ian Brown (@ianbrown) July 27, 2020

New Order are devastated to hear the sad news that Denise Johnson has passed away. She was a beautiful person with a huge talent. Her voice graced many of our albums and live shows and that of our friends. We will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/9elTLCiHG8 — New Order (@neworder) July 27, 2020

Johnson performed with a legion of other impressive acts throughout her career including the likes of Electronic, a supergroup formed by Johnny Marr and Bernard sumner, as well as A Certain Ratio, New Order and I Am Kloot.

The singer was in the midst of preparing to release her solo acoustic debut album, Where Does It Go, on September 25. In addition to original tracks from Johnson, the LP will include covers of tracks by several fellow Manchester musicians including “Well I Wonder” by The Smiths and New Order’s “True Faith.”

Check out some of Johnson’s stirring vocal performances below.