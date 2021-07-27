Lump Go Prog-Pop in New Video for “Gamma Ray”

Home News Alison Alber July 27th, 2021 - 7:41 PM

To tease their upcoming album Animal a little more, Lump shared a new video for “Gamma Ray.” The duo behind Lump are Tunng’s Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay. Their sophomore album is coming out this Friday, July 30th.

About their new song, Lindsay says: “There’s this part from the second half where you hear a voice, and in my mind that was the LUMP creature speaking to us saying ‘Excuse me, I don’t think we’ve been introduced’, and then it does this kind of ‘Ahhh!’ sound, that’s LUMP going through my Eventide H949 Harmonizer. I think that’s how you say ‘LUMP’ in LUMP language. Laura also uses the word ‘gawped,’ which is brilliant.”

According to Marling, gawp “comes from French singer Georges Brassens, who did a really weird song called ‘Brave Margot,’ and in the translation there is something about the men ‘gawping’.”

The duo previously released the title track of the album, “Animal” and two more videos for their songs “Climb Every Wall” and “We Cannot Resist.” The last song also features Lump’s mascot dancing in the forest making/ dancing it’s way to the city.

The prog-pop song shifts between cute and dark, with psychedelic sounds and playful lyrics. This combination creates are a world of sound that only Lump can deliver. The creative freedom of the duo is easy to hear and to feel throughout the track. Talking about half cute half creepy. This motion is also notable in the song’s video. The audience once again gets to see the colorful and fluffy Lump mascot.

The mascot walks around creepy faceless mannequins as they move and crawl around a pink empty space. Once the audience is captured by the somewhat trippy imagery that happens before their eyes, they realize that the mascot is not just walking but posing like a model on a catwalk.

Marling’s melodic delivery of the line “The agony the phantasy/ Something to be caged” is an absolute highlight throughout the song and adds a bright little accent on the dark song. The flute sound towards the end of the track also adds to the playful yet creepy energy of the song. The cherry on top is the end when all the audience hears is and “Aaahh,” that truly sounds like it made by the mascot.