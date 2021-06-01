Lump Juxtaposes the Cute Pop Melodies with Dark Themes in New Video for “Climb Every Wall”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein June 1st, 2021 - 8:49 PM

The musical group Lump has released a new track from their upcoming album, Animal, titled “Climb Every Wall,” as well as its accompanying music video. The album is set for release on July 30 with Partisan/Chrysalis.

Lump is made up of folk singer-songwriter Laura Marling and Tunng’s Mike Lindsay. The duo is known for their balance of cute and creepy in their music, combining Marling’s playful lyrics with Lindsay’s understanding of electronic music and introspective instrumental.

“Climb Every Wall” is a relatively upbeat, individualistic song that’s driven by the electronic and guitar chords and gentle but consistent percussion, layered with Marling’s distinct vocals that focus on the darker lyrics and the musicality in the way her English accent sings them.

About the new single, Marling said:

“I’d watched a film called ‘The Perverts Guide to Ideology’ about how ideology is woven into Hollywood cinema, and there was a bit about how in Communist countries they cut out the song “Climb Every Mountain” from the ‘Sound of Music’ because it’s too much of a personal, individualistic ideology, so that’s where I got the title. I spent hours trying to find a bassline that would work. It was a real headache. Then when I got it, I just loved it and I made my girlfriend come downstairs and dance in the room for about an hour.”

Check it out below:

The video is edited in a way that makes it look retro and old-fashioned, as if it was filmed on an old camera. It displays the two musicians in a white room with wooden floors, covering themselves with colorful mesh adornments and dancing around the room (and in a mirrors reflection) with colorfully patterned lights flashing behind them. The performers appear to be behaving authentically as themselves.

Lump share the title track to Animal earlier this month, titled the same as the album. The single also utilizes significant electronic accompaniment and can be viewed with its music video. Last summer, Marling hosted a couple of geo-blocked livestream concerts following the release of her studio album Song For Our Daughter.