Lump’s Colorful Mascot Dances From the Forest to the City in New Video for “We Cannot Resist”

Musical duo LUMP made up of Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay (of Tunng), has released their new single “We Cannot Resist” off their upcoming sophomore album Animal, according to Consequence. The song was accompanied by a music video directed by Christian Cargill.

“We Cannot Resist” is an upbeat song that blends electronic and folk. The message is positive, surrounding innocence and simple joy, though with a somewhat dark undertone created through the use of the repeated whispered line, “We cannot resist,” as well as the grating vocal fry that’s layered under parts of the melody in the verses. The music is primarily lyric-oriented, the fast-paced phrases driving the song.

About the track, Marling said, “This is another one about hedonism. But it was tricky because it’s such American imagery. I remember we had to stop and start and redo quite a lot of the lyrical takes because saying things like ‘Down to burn rubber’ are quite awkward to say in an English accent.”

The music video features the two musicians in solid-colored winter coats, wandering through the woods on a hike. The clips are interspersed with footage of a creature that’s draped in bright, multi-colored fur, dancing through the trees and then through the streets, where he is met by surprised pedestrians. The end of the video shows the three posing for a photo together.

Animal is set for release on July 30 with Chrysalis/Partisan Records, and will feature such singles as “Animal,” “Climb Every Wall” and “Hair On The Pillow.”