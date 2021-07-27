Liars Complete Trilogy of Videos with Trippy Clip for “From What The Never Was”

Home News Alison Alber July 27th, 2021 - 3:35 PM

Experimental rock band Liars have concluded their video trilogy with their newest release, “From What The Never Was.” The song follows the first song “Skewar” and then the recently shared song “Big Appetite.” All three songs are part of the upcoming album The Apple Drop, which will drop on August 6th.

Mxdwn interviewed Liars’ frontman, Angus Andrew, last week and talked about releasing the songs and the upcoming album. About the trilogy Andrew said, “We had a real vision for how these videos would work, and in the end, it’s three videos; another one is about to come out. And they’re all connected, which I’ve never done that before. I really loved the narrative.” He also explains that the album itself will have a sort of narrative arc, as the protagonist of the album is traveling, yet the journey is taking him in different places that are not necessarily sequential.

The video to “From What The Never Was” is the interstellar horror prequel to what happened in the two video to “Skewar” and “Big Appetite.”

According to Andrew, “‘From What the Never Was’ is intended as a moment of recollection within the journey of The Apple Drop; a point that our traveller has reached which is far from the starting place, but also right back there in memory.” He adds, “The drum sound was appropriated from an old song called ‘We Fenced Other Gardens with the Bones of Our Own.’ In that track, the protagonist is drunk on delusions of grandeur, relishing the power of destruction. Now far removed, that character is weary, remorseful.”

The video has a particular 2001: Space Odyssey aesthetic, especially due to the first shot of the video. A lonely spaceship is floating in a big space of emptiness. We see the trio growing mushrooms and human life in their spaceship. During the video we see that their mission goes terribly wrong and the crew gets more than they bargained for. Musically the song provides a rather calm environment, which is contrary to what the audience is seeing. The song features a slow drum and the signature vocals of Andrew.