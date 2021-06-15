Liars Drops Psychedelic New Single “Big Appetite”

Home News Caroline Fisher June 15th, 2021 - 7:45 AM

Experimental rock band Liars has released a new track, titled “Big Appetite,” alongside an accompanying music video. The single is the second to be released from the group’s upcoming 10th studio album, The Apple Drop, which is set to be released on August 6 of this year via Mute Records.

Founding member and vocalist of the band Angus Andrew shares about the new video that was filmed using a camera mounted to a drill, “I thought that spelunking with bats for the ‘Sekwar’ video tested the upper limits of my fear threshold, but it turns out having a revved up drill pointed close to my forehead for a day is truly the stuff of nightmares.” He goes on to say, “The drill spun the camera at up to 2000rpm, and the very real potential for an accidental trepanation gave the filming an extra potency.”

Director of the music video, Clemens Habicht, elaborates, adding “The terror experienced by the almost broken but fiercely determined space traveler mixes with the candy colours of a delirious unhinged euphoria, with lucid recollections of band members Cameron Deyell and Laurence Pike joining a more fresh-faced Angus from a distant, optimistic and simpler past.”

Watch the music video for “Big Appetite” here:

Andrew’s slow-moving, yet driven vocals are joined by relaxed bass and focused guitar riffs in Liars’ newest single. A catchy and minimalistic chorus complements hazy instrumentation, giving the track a goth-y, post-punk flavor. Colorful, spinning visuals pair with brief glimpses of a maddened Andrew as the track builds up to a hectic ending that spotlights the lyrics, “I walk alone with you.”

Liars announced their anticipated album in May, sharing the LP’s first single, as well as its accompanying music video. The new song picks up from where the band’s last release, “Sekwar,” left off, taking viewers on a hallucinogenic journey in its music video directed by Habicht. “Big Appetite” further pushes the abstract narrative explored in “Sekwar,” paving the way for what else is to come on the new album.

In March, Andrew collaborated with San Jose experimental group Xiu Xiu on their song “Rumpus Room.” Andrew provided vocals for the trippy single from Xiu Xiu’s album, Oh No, which was released in March of this year. The band’s previous LP, Titles with the Word Fountain, was announced in 2018 as a sequel to their previous album, TFCF.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat