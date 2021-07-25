Japanese Breakfast Serenades Cows in Simlish Version of “Be Sweet”

Home News Krista Marple July 25th, 2021 - 9:15 PM

Japanese Breakfast have recently shared a short, Simlish version of “Be Sweet,” which was inspired by The Sims 4 Cottage Living Expansion Pack. The song was released alongside a short and simple music video to support it.

“Be Sweet” was already featured on Japanese Breakfast’s previous album Jubilee, which was released in early June via Dead Oceans. The new, shorter version of the song comes from the recent collaboration between Japanese Breakfast and The Sims.

The song is sung in Sims language, Simlish, which is mainly gibberish. The music video for the track featured Michelle Zauner, frontwoman of Japanese Breakfast, singing the song in a large field. Further away into the field, cows resided before they migrated to Zauner because of her eccentric vocals.

Japanese Breakfast recently announced that they would be going on an extensive tour starting this summer. The U.S. part of the tour began on July 22 in Richmond, Virginia and would last all the way through November 16 where they make their final stop pin Pomona, California.

Throughout the tour, they will make numerous stops in cities such as Omaha, Cleveland, Boston, Lexington, Chicago, Boise, Seattle, Portland, Las Vegas and many more. Japanese Breakfast are currently planning on having a few bands as supporting acts for the tour. Mannequin Pussy, Luna Li, Spirit of the Beehive, Portugal. The Man and Charly Bliss are scheduled to perform a select number of dates throughout the court month tour.

Prior to the U.S. portion of the tour, Japanese Breakfast will make five more stops in Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, Leeds and London. None of the supporting acts are currently listed for these dates.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer