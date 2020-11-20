James Blake Announces New Covers EP for December 2020 Release and Shares Cover of Roberta Flack’s “First Time I Ever Saw Your Face”

Home News Krista Marple November 20th, 2020 - 6:38 PM

Photo credit Raymond Flotat

UK singer and producer James Blake announced the release of Covers EP which is due to be out on December 11. The 4 track EP features covers of some of his favorite songs, according to a press release. Renditions of Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed” as well as Roberta Flack’s “First Time I Ever Saw Your Face” are set to be featured on the EP. Although they are featured on the yet to be released Covers EP, Blake’s cover of “First Time I Ever Saw Your Face” is available for listen now.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Blake utilized social media apps such as Instagram and TikTok to share content with his fans in a unique and fun way. He got requests from fans to cover particular songs which led him to create Covers EP.

“One of the things keeping me going mentally throughout lockdown has been the requests from fans for different cover and performing them on Instagram. It’s been a joy to discover new music and new ways of playing songs I’ve already heard,” said Blake in a press release. “I might even throw in a surprise that no one has heard me play on socials before. I’m excited to share it with people.”

Blake, like many other artists during the pandemic, utilized Instagram’s live feature to keep fans engaged and entertained during the lockdown. He performed a series of covers on Instagram Live in late March. Blake covered songs such as “Retrograde,” “The Colour In Anything,” “No Surprises” and many more for the duration of an hour and fifteen minutes.

Blake recently released another 4 track EP titled Before mid-October. He paid homage to his London roots which consisted of spending a lot of time in clubs. Along with that, Blake is supposedly keeping an ambient album a secret from his fans. According to Uproxx, Blake revealed that he completed a full ambient album and Brian Eno sent over his seal of approval on the album. He also mentioned that he doesn’t have an exact idea of when it will be released.

