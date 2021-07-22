Boys Noize Announces New Album +/- for September 2021 Release and Shares New Songs “Nude” and “Xpress Yourself”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein July 22nd, 2021 - 9:06 PM

Boys Noize on Day 2 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

Electronic artist, DJ and producer Alexander Ridha, known by his stage name Boys Noize, has revealed that he will release another album this September. Along with the announcement, he released two new singles titled “Nude” and “Xpress Yourself,” both of which will appear on the album.

The new album will be called +|-, pronounced Polarity. It will be Boys Noize’s fifth studio album and is set for release on September 24 on his imprint BNR.

+|- features collaborations with a number of other musical artists including Tommy Cash, Rico Nasty, Chilly Gonzales, Kelsey Lu, Abra, and Jake Shears, with more to be revealed. “Nude” features the artist’s collaboration with Estonian rapper Tommy Cash.

Of the album, Boys Noize said, “The album dives into the polar tension between the musical styles and worlds I find myself in. When you combine opposites, something transcendent can take place, something greater than the two parts. And with music, it becomes a magic that can create new worlds.”

is set to appear at the Dirtybird Campout, an EDM festival, in October alongside artists such as Damian Lazarus and Claude Vonstroke. He will also appear at the CRSSD Festival in September.

+|- Tracklist:

“Girl Crush” feat. Rico Nasty

“Nude” feat. Tommy Cash

“Xpress Yourself”

“Buchla 100”

Boys Noize & Kelsey Lu’s “Ride Or Die” feat. Chilly Gonzales

“IU” feat. Corbin

“All I Want” feat. Jake Shears

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado