Thrice Announces New Album Horizons/East for September 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Scavengers”

Home News Alison Alber July 20th, 2021 - 3:26 PM

California-based rock band Thrice have shared the name and release date for their eleventh studio album. Horizon/East is set to be released on September 17th via Epitaph records. Accompanying the album announcement is the release of the first track off the album “Scavengers.” The band released their previous album Palms in 2018.

In June, the band shared their upcoming tour dates with their fans. The band will be supported by hardcore band Touché Amoré, Jim Ward (on selected dates) and Self Defense Family. Touché Amoré released their album Lament last year and made it on the Top 50 Best Albums of 2020 list.

In the official press release, the band describes Horizon/East: “The album exemplifies art as a work of recognition — the human task of perceiving oneself amid details, disasters, and blessings as a relentlessly relational phenomenon among others.”

Vocalist Dustin Kensure also talks a little bite more about their new song. He says the song is about the past, about “toxic worldviews I once inhabited” and how “a lot of people that I love are still in that place.”

The song has certain darkness that is not new to Thrice, the ever-present guitars and drums contribute to the edge of the track. The theme of being out of a dark place and others being still in it is noticeable. The chorus of the song “I will find you in the black light/ Of that cold, dry land/ Nevermind who held you last night/ Come and take my, come and take my hand, ” is what mostly reflects these intentionson by Kensure. While the song certainly brings fresh elements to the table, it still sounds like Thrice.

Horizons/East Tracklist:

1. The Color Of The Sky

2. Scavengers

3. Buried In The Sun

4. Northern Lights

5. Summer Set Fire To The Rain

6. Still Life

7. The Dreamer

8. Robot Soft Exorcism

9. Dandelion Wine

10. Unitive/East

Photo Credit: Owen Ela