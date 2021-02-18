Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group Has Purchased a Controlling Interest in the Beach Boys’ Recordings and Brand

Home News Tristan Kinnett February 18th, 2021 - 5:54 PM

Iconic Artists Group, Irving Azoff’s new legacy management company, has bought a controlling interest in the Beach Boys’ intellectual property. According to Variety, rights to the band’s sound recordings, certain musical compositions, memorabilia and brand were all sold in the deal, but the specific details and terms of the agreement have not been made public at this time.

The Beach Boys’ remaining members Brian Wilson, Mike Love and Al Jardine as well as the estate of the late Carl Wilson all retain a significant hold of their rights. Although they no longer have the controlling interest, they intend to “participate in the upside Iconic expects to create by actively marketing and promoting the Beach Boys.”

“The Beach Boys and our songs have been one of the great joys of our lives,” the Beach Boys’ stated. “For more than half a century, we’ve witnessed generations of fans from all corners of the world come together to celebrate our music, dancing and singing along to the songs that we have loved and performed for decades. As we look towards the upcoming 60th anniversary of The Beach Boys, we wanted a partner to help expand opportunities for our brand, while continuing to preserve our tradition as a band whose music transcends the test of time. We are confident that Irving and Iconic are the ideal partners and are confident that The Beach Boys’ ongoing legacy is in the best possible hands. We are very proud of what we have achieved as The Beach Boys and how our songs continue to resonate with our fans.”

Azoff commented, “The Beach Boys are an American treasure. I am honored that the Beach Boys have entrusted Iconic to preserve and grow their legacy. And I’m thrilled that the Beach Boys want to stay invested in the growth of the incredible cultural brand they created.”

Iconic Artists Group’s CEO and founder Olivier Chastan added, “Ever since hearing the opening guitar notes of ‘Wouldn’t It Be Nice’ as a teenager, The Beach Boys have been one of the permanent soundtracks of my musical life. To be entrusted as the custodian of this incredible art and legacy is both humbling and thrilling. I want to thank Brian, Mike, Al, and the Carl Wilson family for their belief in Iconic’s unique mission.”

Another party with a significant interest in the band’s legacy is Universal Music Group, who still owns a large portion of the Beach Boys’ 1960s catalogue. Universal Music Enterprises president Bruce Resnikoff stated, “We have the original recordings, and we have the publishing, but our ability to do the most with this band relies on the ability to work with the band. Iconic will represent the band in a way that will only enhance, I think, the value for everybody.”