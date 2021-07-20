After 15 Years Straylight Run’s Live at the Patchogue Theatre to See Wide Release

Home News Krista Marple July 20th, 2021 - 6:18 PM

New York-based Emo band Straylight Run has announced the release of their forthcoming live album, which was initially recorded during a show back in 2005. Live at the Patchogue Theatre was captured at Straylight Run’s peak of success, meaning the album has been shelved for over 15 years now.

The upcoming album from Straylight Run, which was originally founded by Taking Back Sunday’s John Nolan and Shaun Cooper, will be the band’s first ever live album release. The recording comes from a live performance in their hometown in Long Island, where they performed at Long Island’s Patchogue Theatre. The show was put on to help raise funds for a friend of the band’s who was in need.

Along with the audio recording of the show, live footage from the 2005 concert was taken with intent to be released as a live DVD. However, Nolan stated in a press release that “the feeling in the room and on stage that night was incredible…Unfortunately, the footage ended up being unusable, so plans for the DVD were scrapped. The audio from the show sounded great, but at the time we were getting ready to released our first EP, so putting out a live album at the same time didn’t make sense.” Straylight Run knew that they would eventually release the album at some point down the road.

The 16-track album is currently available for pre-order and is available to purchase on CD and vinyl. Live at the Patchogue will also be available to stream on all digital platforms. The band’s official website features package deals that include a copy of the vinyl along with select merchandise for purchase. Bundles start as low as $49.50 and go up to $83. Merchandise is also available for purchase individually. All merchandise, vinyls and bundles are set to ship out on September 17.

Straylight Run formed in 2003, just before releasing their self-titled album in 2004 under Victory Records. Nolan, vocalist and guitarist and Cooper, bassist, were joined shortly after the band formed by Will Noon, who contributed drums and Michelle DaRosa, who contributed vocals, guitar and piano. In 2007, both Nolan and Cooper chose to resume their work with Taking Back Sunday while still contributing to Straylight Run.

Live at the Patchogue Theatre Track List:

1. Introduction

2. Mistakes We Knew We Were Making

3. Tool Sheds and Hot Tubs

4. It’s For The Best

5. The Perfect Ending

6. Another Word For Desperate

7. Sympathy For The Martyr

8. The Tension And The Terror

9. Now It’s Done

10. Your Name Here (Sunrise Highway)

11. Dignity and Money

12. It Never Gets Easier

13. Later That Year

14. Hands In The Sky (Big Shot)

15. A Slow Descent

16. Existentialism On Prom Night