Biz Markie Is Still Alive, Despite Death Rumors

July 1st, 2021 - 10:14 PM

Biz Markie

Biz Markie is the latest victim of having death rumors surround them. According to Pitchfork, rumors of the rap icon Biz Markie spread via Twitter that he had died. Markie’s manager Jenni Izumi confirmed in a statement that the rap icon is still alive and under medical care.

“The news of Biz Markie’s passing is not true,” Izumi wrote. “Biz is still under medical care, surrounded by professionals who are working hard to provide the best health care possible. Biz’s wife and family are touched by the outpouring of love and admiration from his friends, peers and fans alike. At this time, we ask for your continued thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Fellow 1980s hip-hop legend Big Daddy Kane also spoke on the inaccurate reports of his friend’s death. “For those concerned, Biz Markie is still alive,” he said in an Instagram video Thursday. Markie was hospitalized last year after complications from diabetes.

The rapper is known for his classic 1989 track, “Just A Friend,” which was named #100 on VHI’s list of 100 greatest hip hop songs of all time. He has also appeared in several TV shows and films, including Men in Black II.