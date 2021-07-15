Tom Petty Shares New Posthumous Music Video for “Angel Dream No. 2”

Home News Roy Lott July 15th, 2021 - 9:41 PM

Tom Petty’s estate has released a new posthumous song and music video for “Angel Dream No. 2,” The acoustic ballad is featured on the reimagined version of their 1996 soundtrack album titled Angel Dream (Songs and Music from the Motion Picture “She’s The One”),. The visually appealing video is directed by Gabriel Tick, produced by Zanita Whittington and animated by Luke Maroldi. Check it out below.

She’s The One stars John Mahoney and Jennifer Anniston, with the songs coming from when Petty was recording his solo folk-rock masterpiece, Wildflowers, with producer Rick Rubin.

According to Spin, Petty intended to make Wildflowers a double album, but the label pushed back, sending many of those would-be wildflowers into the vault or onto his next project, hence She’s the One. The latest version of the album includes remastered versions of the original songs as well as four unheard songs called “One Of Life’s Little Mysteries,” “French Disconnection,” “105 Degrees” and a cover of JJ Cale’s “Thirteen Days.”

Petty also released an alternate version of Wildflowers titled Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions), which included Petty’s rendition of “Leave Virginia Alone,” originally sung by Rod Stewart.

Petty tragically passed in 2017 after an accidental drug overdose at the age of 66.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz