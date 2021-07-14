Andrew W.K. Unveils Intense Music Video for New Single “Everybody Sins”

Home News Alison Alber July 14th, 2021 - 11:35 AM

Party-metal icon Andrew W.K. shared his new single plus video “Everybody Sins” with the world today. The singer is known for his heavy sound and party lyrics, creating a huge fan base. The song is part of W.K.’s upcoming album God Is Partying. The album is set to be released on September 1oth via Napalm Records. The artist is also pretty successful in his private life; he recently got engaged to the Dollface actress Kat Dennings, who is also featured in his new video.

The singer also shared his song “I’m in Heaven” in May.

The abstract metal video starts with W.K. laying in bed, seemingly praying. Then the audience realizes the bed is actually on the ceiling and everything is upside down. The video features multiple fast cuts throughout, all while the band is playing in a black room. You might not be able to see Dennings in full, but her iconic red lips are giving it away. About the video, Andre W.K. said himself, “When we started working on the video for ‘Everybody Sins’, the director and I were scheming and straining over some of the choreography and camera moves. Now, I do realize some people will say life’s too short to scheme and strain like this.” He goes on, “And others will say life’s too short NOT to scheme and strain. Still, other people will say both these approaches are incorrect. And what do I say? Everything I just said in the video for ‘Everybody Sins’.”

The song features are short organ sequence that plays into the religious-themed metal song. The singer starts the song with the line “Your God is a liar,” so the organ that is usually associated with church music contrasts the theme of the song and God is Partying well.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado