Jon Hamm Plugs Into New Eels Song “Are We Alright Again” and Has No Idea He’s Being Robbed in New Video

Indie rock outfit Eels have released a new new music video for their song “Are We Alright Again,” which was featured on their latest studio album Earth To Dora. This new video was directed by Greg Barnes and stars actor Jon Hamm, who is best known for his role as Don Draper in the acclaimed AMC series Mad Men.

“Are We Alright Again” was shot in 35mm film in what appears to be one take, as Hamm is shown sitting down on a couch listening to headphones, as a group of people break into his house and burglarize it. During this comedic sequence Hamm doesn’t realize that he’s being robbed, even as the thieves light a cigarette in his home. This tone fits in well with the upbeat song, which features playful synths, a nostalgic 1990s inspired beat and mellow vocals that fit in well with the track’s more eccentric tendencies during the chorus.

Earth to Dora is Eels first album since their critically acclaimed The Deconstruction. The new record was supported by the singles “Baby Let’s Make It Real” and “Are We Alright Again.”

“Overall, The Eels deliver a beautiful performance in Earth to Dora,” mxdwn reviewer Phoebe Smith explained. “The album features the perfect number of songs, though it could have benefited the band to stir up some more excitement on a track or two. Nonetheless, it’s clear the Eels are good at what they do, and fans should get ready to relax, rewind and reflect with Earth to Dora.”