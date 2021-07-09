Fire in the Mountains Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Eternal Champion, Obsequiae and Dreadnought

Home News Kaido Strange July 9th, 2021 - 9:59 AM

Heavy metal festival Fire in the Mountains Festival has announced their 2022 lineup which will feature Eternal Champion, Obsequiae, Dreadnought, Haunter, Dbuk and Ghosts of Glaciers. The headlining band will be Enslaved. Ivar Bjørnson is one of the founding festival members.

The festival is the only one of its kind in the United States that offers a heavy metal experience in the forests and mountains. Alongside music, the festival will also showcase art. It will take place on July 22 – 24 2022 at Heart Six Ranch in the Teton Wilderness of Wyoming. The ranch and area also offers camping attractions such as hiking, fishing, rock climbing, kayaking and many more. Tickets for the festival and accommodation are on sale now, and can be found on their website.