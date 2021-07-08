LP Announces New Album Churches for October 2021 Release

Home News Jerry Morales July 8th, 2021 - 8:46 PM

Pop rock singer-songwriter LP has released her new single “Goodbye” after announcing her sixth studio album titled Churches that will be released on October 8. The song’s official music video is set to be dropped on July 9.

The album will feature 15 tracks including “Goodbye” and previously released singles “The One That You Love,” “How Low Can You Go” and “One Last Time.” The new single was co-written by LP and previous collaborators Mike Del Rio (one half of alternative pop duo Powers) and Nate Campany.

“Goodbye” leans on a more upbeat subject matter and playful sound compared to her previous single “One Last Time.” The song’s chorus manages to capture LP’s soulful vocals. However, the track’s fun production makes it a perfect song for the summer. With lyrics such as “Goodbye to wasting more time / To all of the darkness where there should be light / Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye,” LP bids farewell to her past as she decides to move on.

“This album feels like a friend,” said LP about Churches. “A friend who took me through one of the most trying times in human history and a fairly trying time in my own personal history. So many real stories and realizations that I feel like I was able to share here. Creating with my best friends is a gift I never take for granted and the excitement of meeting new simpatico collaborators is also such a beautiful experience. Like falling in love. I will be forever falling in and out of love. Forgive me but I feel like this is the essence of life and although painful I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I feel like it is my path to convey this emotion, among others.

Click here to pre-save or pre-order Churches.

Photo credit: Stephen Hoffmeister