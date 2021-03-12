Jaime King Joins LP in New Video for “One Last Time”

Home News Caroline Fisher March 12th, 2021 - 10:57 PM

American singer and songwriter LP has released a music video for her new single titled “One Last Time.” The video features an appearance from actor, filmmaker and model Jaime King. The video, directed by Stephen “Norswrthy” Schoefield, takes place in the historic Paramour Estate in Los Angeles. “One Last Time” is the third single released from LP’s upcoming album that fans can expect to hear later this year.

LP describes how, “The video for ‘One Last Time’ is trying to capture the inherent drama of the song, of course, where the days that you share with your love and your friends mean truly everything in the end. We never know who or what will take us away from those moments.”

Watch the video for “One Last Time” Here:

The catchy and emotional track tells a story of the desire for another chance with a lost lover. LP’s soulful voice puts forth moving lyrics like “Love is in the words unspoken, all these moments are golden” and “Forever is mine with you.” Rhythmic bass and haunting backup vocals create the perfect atmosphere for the bittersweet song.

The video depicts LP sharing intimate moments with a lover (played by King), before eventually being taken away against her will. Moody imagery sets the tone for the melancholy single.

LP, also known as Laura Pergolizzi, has recently performed at the Drive-In OC in partnership with 88Five Live. The artist also performed on stage for a live stream back in August of 2020. She has announced that she will be performing at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles in October of 2021 and Fox Theatre in Oakland in September.

The singer/ songwriter’s fifth studio album Heart to Mouth, released in December 2019, anchored her aesthetic and acts as a mark of the artist’s original identity.