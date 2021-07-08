Little Simz Shares Emotionally Raw New Song “I Love You, I Hate You”

Home News Jerry Morales July 8th, 2021 - 10:02 PM

British rapper Little Simz released her most personal track “I Love You, I Hate You” ahead of the September release of her fourth studio album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. The follow-up to the previous single “Rollin Stone” features Simz like never before.

The album’s fourth single details Simz’ complicated relationship with her absent father. The song starts out with a male voice repeating the phrases “I love you” and “I hate you” that continue to be repeated throughout the song’s entirety. The second verse has Simz confessing her true feelings about her father with lyrics like “Even though I’m angry, don’t wanna be disrespectful / Tryna figure out how to approach this in the best way / Hard to not carry these feelings even on my best days / Never thought my parent would give me my first heartbreak.”

“Flo [the song’s producer] asked me, what do you love and what do you hate?” said Simz regarding the making of the song and its personal subject matter. “I knew the answer immediately, but I was adamant I didn’t want to talk about it.”

The track’s orchestral background calls back to the album’s lead single “Introvert” and creates a cinematic feel. However, “I Love You, I Hate You” is more focused on the song’s storytelling through Simz’s lyrical delivery. The jangled piano featured in the chorus provides a colorful texture that juxtaposes Simz’s smooth and emotive flow.

“I Love You, I Hate You” is available to stream and download. Its parent album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, is set to be released on September 3. Click here to pre-save or pre-order the album.