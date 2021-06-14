Little Simz Travels The World In New Song “Rollin Stone”

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 14th, 2021 - 12:17 PM

UK rapper Little Simz released a new single named “Rollin Stone” in advance of her upcoming LP Sometimes I Might Be Introvert. The album is due in full on September 3 via Age 101.

Sonically, it’s a bit of a left hook following the soulful style of the last two singles, “Introvert” and “Woman.” It teases a string sample before launching into an intense club-ready beat with tough-faced lyrics about travelling the world and eating fine food. There’s a beatswitch halfway through that sounds more in line with trap, but Little Simz takes it in a different direction with some softer vocals, albeit the same boastful lyrics.

There’s a flashy lyric video for the track that’s literally flashy enough to potentially warrant a seizure trigger warning. Vibrant colors blink in time to the 808 snares as her lyrics scroll across the screen. The screen goes black during the switch-up, returning with her lines, “Mummy handled business/Papa was a rollin stone/I’m a mix a both there ain’t no bitch boy in my bones/Fucking this dough like say it’s pizza/You can’t get Italia/Fashion week huh/Shut down Milan, down to Rome.”

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert will be Little Simz’s fourth record, following up her highly acclaimed 2019 LP GREY Area, which snuck in at 48th on mxdwn’s Top 50 Best Albums of 2019 list. Her 2020 single “might bang, might not” proved to be a banger, and landed at 14th on mxdwn’s Top 50 Best Songs of 2020 list. It was released as part of her Drop 6 EP. Following the release of GREY Area, she also worked with some other well-hyped artists including Yuna, Anna Wise and James BKS.

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert will feature some more soulful acts on her collaborations with Cleo Sol and Obongjayar. It was produced by Inflo, who has worked with Cleo Sol before, as well as Michael Kiwanuka, Tom Odell, The Kooks and more. The album will also be released physically, including clear and yellow colored vinyl options, CDs and signed versions of each, all of which are available for pre-order on the rapper’s website, alongside some new Sometimes I Might Be Introvert merch.