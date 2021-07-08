Face to Face Announces New Album No Way Out But Through for September 2021 Release

Home News Leanne Rubinstein July 8th, 2021 - 7:34 PM

American rock band Face to Face has announced a new upcoming album titled No Way Out But Through, according to Brooklyn Vegan. The album is set for release on September 10 with Fat Wreck Chords and can be pre-saved here.

Produced by Siegfried Meier, No Way Out But Through follows the band’s 2020 covers album Standards and Practices, Vol II, 2019’s Live in a Dive and 2018’s Hold Fast: Acoustic Sessions. Live in a Dive marked the group’s first live album in 21 years.

In addition to the record announcement, Face to Face also released the album’s title track. The single is led by a strong guitar progression and features clear, belted vocals and repetitive, catchy melodies. The message is one of bitterness that shines through their speech-like presentation, though it possesses an almost inspirational aftertaste with the statement, “Get up and dust yourself off, set yourself right. There’s no way out but there is a way through.” Check it out:

About the new single, vocalist and lead guitarist Trever Keith said, “To me, No Way Out But Through means facing life’s obstacles head on, rather than looking for shortcuts.”

The band will head off on their 2021-2022 tour on September 4 in Leeds, UK with an appearance at the Slam Dunk Festival. The tour will continue until June, wrapping up on the 11th with a performance at Punk In Drublic Fest in Malmö, Sweden. They will also appear in Arizona’s Punk In The Park.

No Way Out But Through Tracklist:

1. Black Eye Specialist

2. No Way out But Through

3. A Miss Is as Good as a Mile

4. Blanked Out

5. Anonymous

6. Ruination Here We Come

7. Long Way Down

8. Vertigo-go

9. You Were Wrong About Me

10. Spit Shine

11. This Is My Vanishing Act

12. Farewell Song