See Post-Punk Pioneers Wire Live at The Regent Theater 10/16/20

British post-punk pioneers Wire initially scheduled a tour around their 2020 release Mind Hive which was postponed due to Covid-19. Their Los Angeles show at The Regent Theater has tickets being sold for October 16, 2020, so here’s hoping this show doesn’t get postponed.

Wire emerged from the British punk explosion around ’76 with their debut 1977 album, Pink Flag. Pink Flag was said to have been one of the most original albums produced during the first wave of British punk. Since then, they’ve experimented with their style and sound from album to album. The group have stood the tests of time by taking hiatuses when needed to focus on outside and solo projects, but always returning with a new album. Together, they have a total of 17 studio albums, 17 live albums, seven compilation albums, 13 EPs, and 18 singles.

Because they’re known to change up their sound so often, Wire have been cited as influences and paved the way for a wide variety of artists like Black Flag, Minor Threat, Lush, Helmet, Bloc Party, Franz Ferdinand and Guided By Voices to be successful. When Wire toured Europe with Roxy Music in 1979, around the time Chairs Missing was released, they baffled crowds by performing mostly unreleased material, rather the songs they expected to hear, which is a testament to their punk attitude.

Their current lineup includes founding members Graham Lewis (bass, vocals), Colin Newman (vocals, guitar) Robert Grey (drums) as well as Matthew Simms on guitar. See these post-punk legends in all their glory here in LA this October.

Location: The Regent Theater

Address: 448 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Tickets available starting at $25