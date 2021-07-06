Gwar Announces Scumdogs XXX Live DVD and BluRay Release

Home News Leanne Rubinstein July 6th, 2021 - 7:28 PM

American heavy metal band Gwar has announced the release of the recorded version of their live concert from last year. The release will be available in three formats, including a 3-disc digipak (CD, DVD and BluRay) as well as Vinyl and Cassette.

The recording will contain Gwar’s live reunion performance with a number of former members last year, including Slymenstra Hymen, Sleazy P. Martini, Techno Destructo and Sexecutioner. The show was titled “Scumdogs XXX Live” and was filmed in an abandoned crack house in Richmond, VA.

The live recording is available for purchase here, the pricing for the offered formats ranging between $10.99 and $39.99.

About the release, lead vocalist The Berseker Blóthar said, “This thing was a three-ring gang bang circus from the drop. I just wanted to hang around with our old friends and get blasted, but of course, we had to face all of our Scumdogs era villains; Techno Destucto, the Redneck From Hell, and the Bad Biker Bitch to name a few. All was well until Slymenstra lit me on fire during her torch dance. With friends like that, who needs enemies?”

Gwar will set off on their “Scumdogs 30th Anniversary Tour” on September 16, with shows running through December 13. The performances will feature bands such as Napalm Death, eyehategod and Madball. Tickets are currently available here.

Gwar Live event tracklisting:

1. The Salamanizer

2. The Years Without Light

3. Sexecutioner

4. Black and Huge

5. Vlad the Impaler

6. Death Pod

7. Maggots

8. Love Surgery

9. Horror of Yig

10. King Queen

11. Sick of You

12. Techno’s Song

13. U Ain’t Shit

14. Cool Place to Park

15. Slaughterama

Photo Credit Sharon Alagna