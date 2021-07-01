Daughters Vocalist Alexis Marshall Shares New Video for Stripped Down Experimental Song “Open Mouth”

Home News Jerry Morales July 1st, 2021 - 8:54 PM

Alexis Marshall, the vocalist of noise rock band Daughters, released the music video for his new stripped down single “Open Mouth.” Both the song and the video dropped on June 30. The experimental song serves as the second single off of his debut album House of Lull . House of When which is set to be released on July 23.

The track’s industrial quality departs from Daughters’ sound in favor of a more toned down production. Marshall delivers clear vocals throughout the song. Amidst crashing drums and piercing “flute” sounds that create the song’s chaotic instrumental, the song’s poetic lyricism manages to be the main focus for the majority of the song’s run time. Lyrically, Marshall channels an apocalyptic narrative where he acknowledges society’s strange reaction to its own demise.

The eerie music video is directed by UK film director John Bradburn and stars Charlie Greenwood. In the black and white video, Greenwood passionately recites the song’s lyrics as she interacts with different natural spaces. Altogether, Bradburn manages to visualize the chaos and isolation in “Open Mouth” through the minimal use of colors and Greenwood’s emotive performance.

Marshall’s “Open Mouth” and his previous single “Hounds in the Abyss” come after Daughters’ disbandment in 2009 and reformation in 2013. Their latest album You Won’t Get What You Want was released in 2018 and received critical acclaim. The project even landed on multiple year-end lists for best albums in 2018.

“Open Mouth” is available to stream and its music video is out now.