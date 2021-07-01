Candlemass Announces Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Jerry Morales July 1st, 2021 - 2:00 PM

Doom metal band Candlemass announces U.S. tour dates for Spring 2022. The three-date tour will feature an appearance in Hell’s Heroes festival and two headlining shows with support from doom band The Skull and post-rock duo Frayle.

The tour kicks off in Boston, MA on April 20 and will end in the historic Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL on April 24 after stopping in Houston, TX on April 22 for the Hell’s Heroes festival.

Speaking about the tour, Candlemass guitarist Mats Björkman says, “We are really pleased to finally get back to the US of A. Our fans have been waiting and have asked for shows for some years now, and with these three shows we are starting up again in North America. There will eventually be more shows – but that’s still in the works and will not be immediately happening, so come and see us in April if you can make it.”

However, Candlemass has announced tour dates in the Fall in their native Sweden and other European countries.

The band released their latest project The Pendulum last year as a follow-up to 2019’s The Door of Doom. They also snagged a Grammy nomination in 2020 for Best Metal Performance for their collaboration with Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi “Astorolus – The Great Octopus.”

Tickets for the U.S. shows went on sale on June 25. Information on tour dates and tickets can be found here.

Candlemass 2022 American Tour Dates

4/20 – Boston, MA – The Middle East

4/22 – Houston, TX – Hell’s Heroes Festival

4/24 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall