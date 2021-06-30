Day Trip Festival Forced to Move Location Out of LA County Days Before Event, Offers Full Refunds to Ticket Holders

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 30th, 2021 - 1:26 PM

New music festival Day Trip moved the location of their event from Los Angeles to San Bernardino, just three days before it’s scheduled to take place this weekend, on July 3 and 4. However, they’re offering full refunds to ticket holders who can no longer make it to the new location.

It was originally supposed to be held at Pier 46 in San Pedro, then had to be moved 20 miles away to the parking lot for SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. However, Los Angeles County was reportedly having difficulty with providing the staffing and resources necessary to safely hold the event on this busy weekend, so soon after COVID-19 restrictions have loosened up. Now, it’s going to be held at the NOS Events Center in San Bernardino.

Pasquale Rotella, the CEO of the festival’s organizers, Insomniac, broke the news via Instagram. He stated, “Unfortunately, Day Trip festival is not going to be able to take place in L.A. County. I’m as frustrated as all of you must be. It has not been as easy to come out of the pandemic and plan large-scale events on the west coast and I think that my passion at this point is almost working against me.”

From there, he went on to explain why the event has had to change venues twice. “After we sold out at capacity, we were notified that Berth 46, an LA City-owned venue, was having challenges providing the necessary City resources & staffing for an event of our size over the first major holiday weekend out of COVID,” he continued. “This left us with a difficult choice: randomly pick thousands of you out of a hat to cancel your tickets & stay at Berth 46, or move to a venue in the City of Inglewood with the available resources to ensure every ticket holder could join us. This was an unfortunate reality with producing the first music festival in Cali coming out of a pandemic.”

“All of you are gonna get a refund immediately, and you don’t have to do anything to get that refund. You should be getting an email tomorrow or the next day that funds are coming back to you.” Rotel added, “I feel like we’re back in the ’90s here fighting for the right to organize dance parties. The party, the show must go on. Day Trip is going to be happening at the NOS Events Center…”

“You’re getting a refund, and your ticket is still valid at the Day Trip festival at the NOS. It’s not the same show. There’s no ocean breeze, there are no yachts in the background, and there are no fireworks, but you are gonna have the most important thing, which is the best house music on the planet Fourth of July weekend. And it’s for free for all of you ticket holders. Your ticket will work even though you’re getting a refund, and I hope to see you all there.”

Rotella also announced that anyone who has traveled and has hotel reservations or rented an AirBnB that’s non-refundable, they’re gonna reimburse them. Also, ticket holders will be given a free pass to any Insomniac festival that’s happening this year that is not sold out, no matter the size of the event.

“We did all the right things, took all the right steps,” he commented. “We’re contracted by SoFi, they were happy to have us, we were happy to be there. Unfortunately, they were unaware, we were unaware, that although this is a brand new multi-billion dollar stadium, there are additional things that they need to do in order to get a special license for an event that is unique like Day Trip. And we found that out over the weekend, and we were working over the weekend to try to turn that around, but time will not allow us to get it done.”

The event sold out in 90 minutes before a lineup had even been announced back in September 2020. A lineup has been announced since then, which will still be the same at its new location. Musicians playing the festival include Chromeo, Claptone, Diplo, Gene Farris, Sofi Tukker and more.