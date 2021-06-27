Jason Isbell Shares Cover of Johnny Cash’s “All I Do Is Drive”

Home News Kaido Strange June 27th, 2021 - 10:39 AM

Country singer Jason Isbell released a cover version of Johnny Cash’s “All I Do Is Drive,” as reported by Pitchfork. The song is on the soundtrack of Netflix’s summer action-thriller movie The Ice Road. The film was released on June 25 and stars Liam Neeson. It’s about a man (Neeson) who rescues 26 trapped miners after an explosion.

The song feels a little bit more uptempo than the original Johnny Cash original. Which is very strange to say, perhaps there was something about Cash’s demeanor that was more felt through his voice and music than most people recognize. Nevertheless, the cover version is still pretty great and perhaps a new take is what the song needed.

The soundtrack was produced by Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx – who wanted an over theme and sense of the music for this film. Most of the songs are about driving or cars. Some of the songs are covers. The album features L.A. Rats (Rob Zombie, Sixx, John 5, Tommy Clufetos), Tim McGraw, The Assassinzs featuring John Carter Cash (son of Johnny Cash) and Robin Zander, Carly Pearce, and many more.

Jason Isbell will make an appearance on Shoalsfest this year in October. He is also donating his song royalties of “Cover Me Up” to Nashville’s NAACP chapter.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz