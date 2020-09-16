Blues Singer Lady A Files Countersuit Against Country Band Formerly Known As Lady Antebellum

Home News Aaron Grech September 16th, 2020 - 7:00 PM

Lady A, the band formerly known as Lady Antebellum, attracted some controversy this year when it was discovered that a blues musician had been operating under the same name for over two decades. After negotiations to share the name allegedly broke down, Lady A the band sued Lady A the singer over the rights to use that name. The singer, whose real name is Anita Whit has since responded with a countersuit seeking unspecified damages and music royalties.

The performer’s complain lists “lost sales, diminished brand identity, and diminution in the value of and goodwill associated with the mark,” as a result of their name change. The band had originally changed their name from Lady Antebellum due to its association with pre-Civil War slavery.

Upon filing their lawsuit the group alleged that White had demanded $10 million and stated that they needed to “ask a court to affirm our right to continue to use the name Lady A.” White told Vulture that she hoped to split the $10 million on her own rebranding efforts and to help support Black artists. After filing their lawsuit, the group stated that they were not seeking monetary damages nor trying to prevent her use of the name.

White made further allegations in the interview with Vulture, stating that the band allegedly asked for a photo op and a song collaboration. She also alleged that the group intended to record this collaboration to allegedly show their commitment to “unity.”

“They’re using the name because of a Black Lives Matter incident that, for them, is just a moment in time. If it mattered, it would have mattered to them before,” she previously told Pitchfork.

