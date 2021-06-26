These Arms Are Snakes Announce August 2021 Reunion Show

Home News Aswath Viswanathan June 26th, 2021 - 4:29 PM

According to Stereogum, Seattle post-hardcore band These Arms Are Snakes have announced that they are playing a reunion show in August 2021. The band announced through their recently created Instagram account that they will be playing at Neumos in Seattle, WA on August 28.

These Arms Are Snakes posted their first picture to Instagram on June 9. Just two days later, the band posted a photo of them performing live with a caption that teased some “big news.” Finally, on June 18 the band revealed through another post that they will be performing a live reunion show with friends Filth is Eternal and Dust Moth. The photo is captioned, “Hi. We’re playing at Neumos in Seattle WA on August 28th 2021 with our buds Filth Is Eternal and Dust Moth. Ticket link in bio.”

These Arms Are Snakes was formed in 2002. They released three studio albums, Oxeneers or the Lion Sleeps When Its Antelope Go Home (2004), Easter (2006) and Tail Swallower and Dove (2008), before disbanding in 2009. The band features members from Kill Sadie and Botch, and have continued their careers in bands like Russian Circles, Narrows, Minus the Bear, Crypts and Hooves. They last performed together in 2016 when they reunited for a secret performance at Barboza in Seattle.