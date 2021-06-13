These Arms Are Snakes Promise “Big News” On Recently-Launched Instagram Account

Home News Krista Marple June 13th, 2021 - 6:59 PM

Post-hardcore band These Arms Are Snakes have taken to their newly-created Instagram account to share some news. The band broke up back in 2010 and now 11 years later have created their new social media page to start speculation on what could be coming next.

These Arms Are Snakes posted a photo of the band performing at a live show with the caption, “Big news, Anyone wanna ride the grape dragon?” The caption is a reference to a song from their album This Will Hurt You, which dropped in 2003. To follow, the band posted another photo of a live show with the caption, “Man this is gonna hurt,” which is another reference to a song from the same album.

Prior to those two Instagram posts, the band had posted four other photos with only one of them containing a caption. Most of the photos were from previous live concerts that they had played but one post was a photo of the band members standing together.

In 2016, These Arms Are Snakes reunited for a surprise one-off show where they performed at Barboza in Seattle, Washington. They were on the bill with Constant Lovers, Merso and Dust Moth which only allowed them to put on a short performance for the crowd.

Although the show was a complete surprise, bassist Brian Cook did hint at the reunion performance on an Instagram post prior to the event. Cook had posted a cryptic photo of him playing a guitar with the location marked as Barboza. Little did fans know that the next day Cook would actually be standing on that stage at Barboza performing.