Titus Andronicus Announces The Monitor 10th Anniversary Reissue and Winter 2021 Tour Dates Playing the Album in Full

Indie/punk band Titus Andronicus announced that the release date for their 10th anniversary reissue of their 2010 album The Monitor is set for October 22 via XL Recordings, having been delayed due to the pandemic. In celebration of its anniversary, Titus Andronicus have also announced a tour for November this year during which they’ll play the album in full.

“As the 10th anniversary came and went, I considered scrapping the whole thing,” frontman Patrick Stickles said in a statement. “But my audience has helped me so much to endure during this difficult time, and knowing how much they themselves have had to endure, I couldn’t ignore or deny that they deserve a little treat. After so many years of doing whatever I want, for once, I’m going to give the people what they want.”

The reissue will be available as a double LP through XL’s site, featuring remastered audio, restored song-to-song transitions and a previously out-of-print embossed record cover. There will also be a colored vinyl edition available later this summer through Vinyl Me Please.

The Monitor was Titus Andronicus’ breakthrough release, and remains their most popular to this date due to highlights like their seven-minute hit “A More Perfect Union,” “No Future Part Three: Escape From No Future” and “Titus Andronicus Forever.” A 2009 demo for the third of those three was also released along with the reissue announcement, which can be heard below.

Sickles and guitarist Liam Betson are the only two members from the 2010 lineup who remain in the band, joined by bassist R.J. Gordon and drummer Chris Wilson. Their founding keyboardist Matt “Money” Miller hadn’t been in the band since 2006, but he recently passed away in March this year. Titus Andronicus’ latest album was 2019’s An Obelisk.

The tour will start on November 3 at Jersey City, NJ’s White Eagle Hall and wrap up at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY on November 21. Along the way, they’ll stop at venues like The Sinclair in Cambridge, MA, Lee’s Palace in Toronto, ON, the Subterranean in Chicago, IL and Black Cat in Washington, DC. The full schedule can be found below.

Titus Andronicus Winter 2021 The Monitor Tour Dates:

11/3 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

11/4 Pawtucket, RI – The Met

11/5 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

11/6 Albany, NY – Lark Hall

11/7 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

11/10 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

11/11 Detroit, MI – El Club

11/12 Chicago, IL – Subterranean

11/14 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups

11/16 Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall

11/17 Washington, DC – Black Cat

11/18 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

11/19 Asbury Park, NJ – House of Independents

11/20 Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

11/21 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

