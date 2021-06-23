Titus Andronicus Announces The Monitor 10th Anniversary Reissue and Winter 2021 Tour Dates Playing the Album in Full

Indie/punk band Titus Andronicus announced that the release date for their 10th anniversary reissue of their 2010 album The Monitor is set for October 22 via XL Recordings, having been delayed due to the pandemic. In celebration of its anniversary, Titus Andronicus have also announced a tour for November this year during which they’ll play the album in full.
“As the 10th anniversary came and went, I considered scrapping the whole thing,” frontman Patrick Stickles said in a statement. “But my audience has helped me so much to endure during this difficult time, and knowing how much they themselves have had to endure, I couldn’t ignore or deny that they deserve a little treat. After so many years of doing whatever I want, for once, I’m going to give the people what they want.”
The reissue will be available as a double LP through XL’s site, featuring remastered audio, restored song-to-song transitions and a previously out-of-print embossed record cover. There will also be a colored vinyl edition available later this summer through Vinyl Me Please.
The Monitor was Titus Andronicus’ breakthrough release, and remains their most popular to this date due to highlights like their seven-minute hit “A More Perfect Union,” “No Future Part Three: Escape From No Future” and “Titus Andronicus Forever.” A 2009 demo for the third of those three was also released along with the reissue announcement, which can be heard below.
Sickles and guitarist Liam Betson are the only two members from the 2010 lineup who remain in the band, joined by bassist R.J. Gordon and drummer Chris Wilson. Their founding keyboardist Matt “Money” Miller hadn’t been in the band since 2006, but he recently passed away in March this year. Titus Andronicus’ latest album was 2019’s An Obelisk.
The tour will start on November 3 at Jersey City, NJ’s White Eagle Hall and wrap up at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY on November 21. Along the way, they’ll stop at venues like The Sinclair in Cambridge, MA, Lee’s Palace in Toronto, ON, the Subterranean in Chicago, IL and Black Cat in Washington, DC. The full schedule can be found below.
Titus Andronicus Winter 2021 The Monitor Tour Dates:
11/3 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
11/4 Pawtucket, RI – The Met
11/5 Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
11/6 Albany, NY – Lark Hall
11/7 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
11/10 Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace
11/11 Detroit, MI – El Club
11/12 Chicago, IL – Subterranean
11/14 Columbus, OH – Ace of Cups
11/16 Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall
11/17 Washington, DC – Black Cat
11/18 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
11/19 Asbury Park, NJ – House of Independents
11/20 Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
11/21 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
Photo credit: Raymond Flotat