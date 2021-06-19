Gaspard Augé Goes Hunting in New Video for “Captain”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan June 19th, 2021 - 6:14 PM

Gaspard Augé, half of French electronic music duo Justice, has just released a brand new music video for his new single “Captain.” This is the fourth single from his upcoming album Escapades, set to come out on June 25.

“Captain” is led by a jumping, cheerful synth lead, a funky bass line and retro-style drums. As a whole, “Captain” has cinematic, classical and disco elements, as it’s reminiscent of an ending credits song in a film. It’s a track that gives off a happy, playful aura, culminating in the listener feeling like they’re at the beach. The top melody has a video game or arcade element to it, especially when combined with the detuned synth chords in the background. By the 1:30 mark, the song opens up into a grand production with orchestral violins, a slight change in key and a stronger groove from the percussion. “Captain” is a track with a lot of movement that never seems to stay still. This is embodied by the funk bass breakdown near the end of the song. Augé takes out all the high-frequency melodies and leaves the song to breathe with just percussion and bass.

The music video is a one minute version of the full song, in which a man wearing a full camouflage suit carries a scoped-rifle that looks like a bass guitar. Through his “rifle” scope, he spots another man running across the desert-like landscape, wearing a military uniform. It ends with the man in the camo suit playing his bass guitar rifle and the man in the military suit standing next to him, saluting.

Augé has shared three other singles for his new album Escapades, including “Hey!”, “Force majeure” and “Vox”. The music video for “Hey!” was also just one-minute long, depicting a Mongolian horse rider playing violin, similarly as abstract as “Captain.” The tracks on this album have all been disco-inspired, but Augé has taken those elements and created some mix of progressive dance, maximalist music.